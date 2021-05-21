MRINZ-led NZ Study wins 'major Australian Clinical Trials Awards'

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 14:27

The Medical Research Institute of New Zealand (MRINZ) PEPTIC Study has won two significant awards at the Australian ‘Clinical Trials 2021: National Tribute and Award Ceremony’ in Melbourne, Australia.

The PEPTIC study, a MRINZ-led landmark three-year trial, has won the prestigious Australian Clinical Trials (ACTA) STInG Excellence in Trial Statistics Award. The study also received the runner up ACTA Trial of the Year Award.

The Awards were announced last night, Thursday 20 May in Victoria, to mark International Clinical Trials Day. The event brought together champions across health, academia, industry, and the wider community to honour the remarkable scientists who advance clinical practice and save or improve the lives of patients worldwide.

"This large study of a common intensive care unit treatment has changed international clinical approach to critically ill patients at risk of bleeding from ulcers in ICUs around the world. As such we deemed this an outstanding choice for this year’s awards and congratulate the trial group on this impressive effort," said ACTA Chair Professor John Zalcberg. "Not only does this trial benefit many thousands of patients in the future but it illustrates the power of networks to address clinically important questions that are of immediate relevance to their day-to-day practice and ultimately the welfare of patients."

Professor Paul Young, MRINZ deputy director and PEPTIC Study lead says, "These awards are a tremendous acknowledgment of the important work being done at the Medical Research Institute of New Zealand to improve outcomes for critically ill patients all around the world."

The PEPTIC study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in January 2020. It was one of the most widely read medical studies published in 2020. Since its initial publication, it has been downloaded almost 100,000 times. The study compared the risk of death of different types of ulcer-preventing medicines when used on critically ill patients in the ICU. It found that while proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), which are among the most commonly prescribed medicines in the world, are slightly better at preventing bleeding from ulcers, they might lead to more deaths overall.

The PEPTIC study included almost 27,000 patients from fifty ICUs in five countries: New Zealand, Australia, the UK, Ireland and Canada. The Health Research Council of New Zealand-backed trial involved patients from seven New Zealand hospital ICUs; Auckland City, North Shore, Middlemore, Waikato, Tauranga, Wellington and Nelson. Close to two-thirds of the total trial patients came from New Zealand and Australia. It is the largest clinical trial ever undertaken in critically ill patients.

Professor Young says, "These awards are generous recognition for a project that involved international collaboration with hundreds of clinicians in five countries. It is remarkable that from our small corner of the world we are leading clinical trials that are changing the practice of intensive care medicine around the world."

MRINZ intensive care researchers are committed to the mission of the Australian and New Zealand Intensive Care Society Clinical Trials Group, to promote excellence in intensive care medicine through collaborative clinical research focused on improving patient-centred outcomes. The collaborative spirit and ideals that underpin this purpose lead MRINZ to collaborate with like-minded researchers from all around the world.

"This research would not have been possible without the support of the Health Research Council of New Zealand and strong partnership with our colleagues, both in New Zealand and internationally," Professor Richard Beasley, Director of the MRINZ, says. "These awards offer wonderful recognition of the innovation and impact of the research undertaken by Professor Young and his team at the MRINZ. This study has now provided the evidence base on which clinicians worldwide can base their practice, to improve outcomes in critically ill patients under their care."