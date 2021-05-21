Ngati Hine Health Trust to open whanau-centric Covid-19 Vaccination Centre

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 17:11

NgÄti Hine Health Trust are excited to announce the opening of its new Torongare Covid-19 vaccination centre in WhÄngarei with a dawn ceremony on Wednesday 26 May 2021.

The ground floor of its Walton Street site has been renovated to compliment the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccination services which are currently being provided by the Northland District Health Board.

NgÄti Hine Health Trust CEO, Geoff Milner, says the Torongare Covid-19 Vaccination Centre will welcome and support priority groups who are at risk, particularly kuia and kaumatua and their whÄnau, within a kaupapa MÄori environment.

"Our Torongare Covid-19 Vaccination Centre has been purpose built with a whÄnau-centric lens to serve our WhangÄrei and surrounding communities.

"Our priority, during the June roll-out, is to honour our kuia and kaumatua (65+ years) who have not yet accessed the vaccination.

"Through our hauora service practice, we know that manaakitanga is key to engaging with our whÄnau, and those who might be a little hesitant, so that they’re well supported and informed throughout the entire vaccination process in a space that maintains their mana and well-being.

"We are acutely aware of the impact Covid-19 has made globally, particularly on those more vulnerable communities. We’ve been fortunate that our collective efforts to date have lessened it’s spread here at home.

"Our hauora team of GPs and nurses, alongside support kaimahi, have been working tirelessly with Covid-19 community testing stations in our urban and rural communities since the Covid-19 lockdown in March last year.

"We now have an opportunity to take a proactive stance in an effort to protect our whÄnau from further hardship, and more importantly, unnecessary loss due to this illness."

NgÄti Hine Health Trust Clinical Nurse Lead, Angela Hobson, says the Torongare Covid-19 Vaccination Centre is the first of four vaccination sites opening in the mid-North rohe, including Moerewa-Kawakawa, Pipiwai and Russell.

"We aim to meet the expectations our whÄnau have when engaging in kaupapa MÄori services, and ensure a comfortable experience for our kuia and kaumatua, therefore, bookings for all of our vaccination sites are essential."

A dedicated support team has been setup to schedule bookings and respond to whÄnau enquiries around the Covid-19 vaccination and site locations. Bookings can be made by contacting 0800 272 4842.

Geoff Milner says the NgÄti Hine Health Trust will be ready to support the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination to the general population scheduled for the beginning of July.

"We will continue to build capacity to support whÄnau hauora needs in our urban and rural communities and look forward to working collaboratively with our Ki A Ora NgÄtiwai and Te Hau Awhiowhio o Otangarei hauora service providers, so that, over time, we’ll be able to collectively reach and engage with all of our MÄori communities, within the WhangÄrei rohe."

Torongare Covid-19 Vaccination Centre Ground Level 5 Walton Street The Avenues WhangÄrei