No new community cases; 2 new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 - 14:01

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are two new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Four previously reported cases have now recovered.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 22.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,313.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 64 historical cases, out of a total of 496 cases.

New border cases Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location

16 May Japan Day 7 / Symptomatic Auckland

23 May Japan Day 0 / Routine Christchurch

Melbourne

The Ministry of Health continues to actively monitor the situation in Melbourne while remaining in close contact with Australian health authorities.

Anyone who has visited Melbourne since 11 May should monitor for symptoms and seek advice from Healthline if any symptoms develop.

Information about locations of interest are provided on the Victoria Health website and are being updated regularly so please keep checking for updates if you have been in Melbourne.

Anyone in New Zealand who has been at a location of interest in Melbourne at the specified time should contact Healthline as soon as possible for advice on isolating and testing.

A further update is expected to be provided this afternoon.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,111,902.

Laboratories processed 2,950 tests yesterday. The seven-day rolling average is 3,801.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,832,068 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 274,012,864 and users have created 10,281,393 manual diary entries.

There have been 477,146 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.