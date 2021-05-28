Melbourne travellers asked to get tested and self-isolate

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 18:00

Due to the community outbreak of COVID-19 in Victoria, anyone who has travelled to and spent time in the Greater Melbourne area between May 20-25 must get a COVID-19 test and self-isolate at home or in the accommodation they are staying in until they return a negative result.

Current locations of interests are available on Victoria Health’s website and there is also a direct link to this website from both the Ministry of Health homepage and the Unite Against COVID-19 homepage.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, Dr Cheryl Brunton says testing is free and is available with no referral required at the following locations in Canterbury:

Orchard Road CBAC (near Airport), 174 Orchard Road, (Off Harewood Road), Christchurch. Open 9am-4pm, 7 days a week.

WhÄnau Ora Community Clinic CBAC (Wainoni), 250 Pages Road, Wainoni, Christchurch. Open 9am-3:30pm, 7 days a week.

Ashburton Hospital site CBAC - 28 Elizabeth Street, Ashburton hospital site, Open 10am-2pm, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday only.

"If you have recently arrived back to or are visiting Canterbury from Melbourne and you’re not sure what you should do, please call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.

"In addition, if you develop any COVID-19 symptoms, please arrange to get tested immediately and remain isolated at home or in the accommodation you are staying in. This advice extends to everyone even if they haven’t visited any of the locations of interest," says Dr Brunton.

This is a good reminder that everyone still needs to play their part in keeping up all of the good habits which have helped keep the Canterbury community free of COVID-19 for months now. These include:

Staying home if you’re sick

Wearing a mask if you need to go anywhere

Washing and drying your hands often

Using hand sanitiser frequently.

Remember to scan, scan, scan using the QR code outside many businesses, including DHB facilities, or keep a diary of where you go and when. This information is useful if we were to have a case and needed to advise the public.

Further information can be found on the DHB’s website at: https://www.cdhb.health.nz/your-health/canterbury-dhb-covid-19-information/