nib foundation launches grant programme to encourage Kiwis to be Health Smart

Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 - 09:53

nib foundation, the charitable entity of leading health insurer, nib New Zealand (nib), has today launched its first Kiwi grant programme, called the Health Smart Grants. Designed to support registered charities dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of Kiwis and our rangatahi (youth and young adults), there are three Health Smart Grants of $40,000 up for grabs.

nib foundation Executive Officer, Amy Tribe, said being able to offer the Health Smart Grants to Kiwi charities, is an important step towards creating a healthier landscape across both sides of the Tasman.

"Chronic conditions account for more than 80% of all deaths in New Zealand, but over a third of this health burden is avoidable. And with an ageing population and contributing lifestyle risk factors on the rise, it’s expected to continue to increase unless there’s adequate intervention," Mrs Tribe said.

"The good news is, in so many cases, these conditions can be prevented by addressing modifiable factors such as poor diet, lack of exercise, alcohol use and smoking. We know there are many amazing organisations in New Zealand doing great things in the community, so we hope word spreads about this opportunity," Ms Tribe said.

The Health Smart Grants are designed to provide a healthy funding boost to charities specialising in prevention and that are using innovative ways to empower and educate Kiwis to be health smart in their everyday lives. Initiatives that are inclusive and relevant in supporting our rangatahi to achieve improved health and wellbeing outcomes will be given preference.

nib New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin, said he is looking forward to seeing the impact the Health Smart Grants programme can make for Kiwis and their health.

"There’s a huge opportunity to prevent and better manage the chronic conditions that exist among our community today. It’s time more investment is placed in this space and I hope that those working in the charitable sector driving these kinds of behaviour changes apply, as the work they do is truly life changing," said Mr Hennin.

Expression of Interest (EOI) applications are open from 1 - 30 June 2021. Following this, shortlisted applicants will be invited to submit a full proposal in mid-August for the opportunity to receive a $40,000 grant.

To submit an EOI, visit: nib.com.au/foundation/apply