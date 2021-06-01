Discovery 'gives hope' of detecting and preventing prostate cancer spread

Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 - 10:19

New research by Australian researchers at QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute and The University of Queensland has revealed how lowering cholesterol could potentially prevent or help stop the spread of prostate cancer.

The researchers made the discovery after identifying a change in function of the hnRNPK protein in people with advanced prostate cancer.

Their laboratory tests show lowering cholesterol can help control the release of hnRNPK protein from prostate cancer cells. The protein is released in small particles called exosomes - which prostate cancer cells send out to prepare other parts of the body for cancer spread.

The team is now developing a prototype blood test to detect the level of released hnRNPK, which may one day be used to identify patients who should be given cholesterol lowering drugs to prevent metastases.