Stroke Foundation launches Beanie Up 2021, supporting stroke survivors

Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 - 15:06

The Stroke Foundation of New Zealand announces the launch of its annual Beanie Up campaign to raise $350,000 to help stroke survivors and their families. From 1 June to 31 August 2021, limited-edition, branded beanies will be available for purchase online at beanieup.co.nz and at select outlets throughout New Zealand.

There are five new beanie styles available - with two in both adults’ and children’s sizes. Prices range from $10-$30. New Zealand businesses can also get involved by ordering Beanie Boxes of 20 beanies to sell on behalf of the Stroke Foundation. These boxes can be purchased from stroke.org.nz/beanieuporder

Proceeds from the campaign will go towards increasing the Stroke Foundation’s critical services for stroke survivors. The organisation has seen an increased demand for its services following a dramatic rise of 14% in the number of first quarter stroke survivor referrals since 2019. This trend that is likely to continue as the number of New Zealanders projected to experience a stroke will increase by 40% in the next decade.

Jo Lambert, CEO for Stroke Foundation, said: "Stroke can occur at any age. And recovery can be challenging - for both the survivor and WhÄnau - with many stroke survivors requiring long-term support. Beanie Up will help us to enhance our current support services, employ extra Community Stroke Advisors, and significantly increase the number of hours of vital support we can provide to stroke survivors and their families. Every beanie sold gets us closer to this goal. We need the whole community to get behind us and support our fight against stroke!"

The Stroke Foundation is a national charity dedicated to the prevention of and recovery from stroke. The organisation responded to 5,500 stroke survivors in the last 12 months and relies on charitable donations to fund its services. Stroke is New Zealand’s second single biggest killer and the leading cause of serious adult disability. Each year, more than 11,000 New Zealanders experience a stroke, which equates to one stroke every 45 minutes.