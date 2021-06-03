You're never too old to get protected - Canterbury DHB

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 10:31

Canterbury DHB continues to progress COVID-19 vaccinations in Aged Residential Care (ARC) facilities across the region, with approximately 1900 first dose vaccinations provided across 34 facilities in the region so far.

It is expected that in total, approximately 5,300 ARC residents will be vaccinated Canterbury.

One of NZ’s oldest citizens received his first COVID-19 vaccination at age 108 last Friday, as part of the DHB’s ongoing vaccination rollout to ARC facilities.

World War II veteran Bill Mitchell, who was five-years-old when the flu pandemic swept New Zealand in 1918, was one of 90 residents at the Palm Grove Rest Home in Christchurch to get vaccinated.

Given this, Bill was incredibly grateful to have received his first dose vaccination. "Is that all? That was no trouble," Bill said at the time of his vaccination.

You can view Bill’s vaccination journey here: https://vimeo.com/555999208/a7e23eadbe

Executive lead for the DHB’s COVID-19 response, Ralph La Salle says its pleasing to see our vaccination rollout progressing at pace with a large amount of ARC facilities now reached.

"As we continue to progress our rollout ahead of plan, we are delighted to have provided first dose vaccinations to some of our most vulnerable people," says Ralph.

The DHB continues to make plans for when we will be rolling out vaccinations to the wider community during the second half of this year, when we’re planning to deliver around 30,000 vaccinations a week.

More information on timing for vaccinations in Canterbury can be found on www.vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz. Check out the ‘When will I be vaccinated’ guide.