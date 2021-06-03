Waikato DHB IT outage: 3 June

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 17:11

Waikato DHB continues to make good progress in restoring its technical systems after taking appropriate steps to safeguard against any further cyber-attack, says Waikato DHB Chief Executive Dr Kevin Snee.

"With the appropriate safeguards now in place, we’re now focused on reinstating our key systems so we can move towards having improved digital capability by the end of next week."

Waikato DHB has several hundred servers, many major network sites and many thousands of workstations and numerous mobile devices and specialist medical equipment. The DHB is working closely with international specialist services to systematically test and secure all devices and systems before each one is reinstated.

"It’s important to remember that while we’ve made significant progress this week and are continuing to work at pace, it will be some time before we are operating at full capacity,’ says Dr Snee.

Clinical services

DHB staff across all areas of the organisation have been continuing towork extremely hard to maintain services through manual processes in order to ensure continuity of care and safety for patients.

Emergency Departments across all our hospitals remain for emergencies only at this time. If you need immediate or urgent help, please continue to call 111. If it is not an emergency, please phone Healthline on 0800 611 116, visit your GP or local urgent care centre.

We encourage all patients to check our website for information about service availability. Acute surgeries are continuing to take place,planned elective surgeries will be carried out where they can be done safely, most outpatient clinics are going ahead, and child health clinics and telehealth services are operating.

Patients can also call us on 0800 276 216 or (07) 839 8899. DHB staff are working hard to answer every call, but please be patient if you experience any delays.

IT services

IT staff are working with DHB clinical teams to restore affected DHB systems and progressively stand services back up.

Privacy

We continue to work with cyber and privacy experts to ensure we meet all our obligations to notify both patients and staff whose data we know to have been affected. We are also continuing to provide support through our dedicated helpline, which is available 24/7 on 0800 561 234, although no new privacy-related queries have been received in the last 48 hours.

IDCare can be contacted on 0800 121 068 for free support on how to protect personal information.

By the numbers

Waikato DHB procedures/patients (all hospitals)

ED presentations

31 May - 378

1 June - 306

2 June - 284

Elective surgery

31 May - 108

1 June - 97

2 June - 146

Acute surgery

31 May - 31

1 June - 44

2 June - 34

Clinics (outpatients)

31 May - 2,106

1 June - 1,991

2 June - 2,080