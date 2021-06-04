New film 'highlights the importance of supporting midwifery service'

Friday, 4 June, 2021 - 15:34

New Zealand midwifery is famous everywhere else except New Zealand.

That’s the comment from New Zealand College of Midwives co-founder, Karen Guilliland, at the start of the short film released today by Frank Film, and already viewed by more than 4000 people.

College of Midwives Chief Executive, Alison Eddy, says the feedback they have had from midwives everywhere about the NZ on Air funded film "New Zealand - the best place to give birth?" has been overwhelming.

"It’s a no-nonsense, clear, factual film about how important midwives are to the wellbeing of women and babies in Aotearoa," she says. "We are thrilled with the way Frank Film has managed to encapsulate so many things we believe even our politicians don’t understand about what midwives do."

Ms Eddy adds that Karen Guilliland who essentially narrates the film, shows how the profession was able to progress thanks in great part, to her passion, knowledge and drive to give women the right to choose what they do with their own bodies when it comes to pregnancy, labour and postnatally.

"As Karen says, midwifery is a fabulous job, however as we are all seeing, it is increasingly challenging. As well as midwives working up to a quarter of their time for no pay, we are still no further forward developing and implementing a new funding model for our community-based midwives, and we are still waiting for progress in pay negotiations for our employed midwives in DHBs after months of delay and lack of communication. We hope this short film will help communicate some of the issues we are still dealing with while underscoring how key midwives and our midwifery-led maternity service is in New Zealand," she says.

Ms Eddy also acknowledges midwife Anne O’Connor who introduces the viewer to some of the women she works with, one of whom highlights her wonderful experience having a baby in New Zealand after her first was born overseas.

"I don’t think those in power realise how lucky we are in New Zealand, and how the system we have needs better support and resourcing. Of course, we need to change some components, such as the funding mechanism, and urgent investment in meaningful support for our profession which will make the work sustainable and lift the pay rates of employed midwives to match their expert skillset. But we need to get on with it - as the film correctly states, midwives are burnt out and they don’t need to be; we have the solutions."

Alison Eddy says the feedback following the Frank Film release today has underscored one key thing:

"We are midwives together, working in the community and in DHBs, with women and babies at the centre of what we do. Let’s all work together to strengthen our midwifery-led maternity service, supporting women and their whÄnau on their life-changing journey. I hope this film goes some way in communicating what we do, how we do it and how important midwives are in Aotearoa."