Mental heath calls to Whanau Awhina Plunket 'already higher than total figure in 2020'

Monday, 14 June, 2021 - 07:04

New figures reveal rise in parents seeking mental health support

Just five months into 2021, calls to WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket from parents seeking mental health support have already exceeded those received in all of 2020, which was already up 22% on 2019 levels.

"This sad statistic highlights the acute need for additional support for parents’ mental health in our communities. Bringing a newborn into the world can be overwhelming at times. Additionally, the COVID-19-related issues still affecting many families into 2021 have exacerbated levels of poverty, unemployment, and domestic stress for some," says WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket Chief Executive, Amanda Malu.

"Becoming a parent is life-changing. It’s also a steep learning curve that brings huge responsibilities. When you add sleep deprivation, reduced income, and often, limited whÄnau support, the transitions to parenting can be a tough one which takes its toll on parental mental wellbeing."

WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket know around 15-20% of Kiwi parents develop some form of mental health issue during pregnancy and after their baby is born. That’s why this is a key focus area for WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket in its work to empower and connect communities, and help people who are isolated, disconnected or feel unable to cope, get the support they desperately need.

Through its Share the Hugs campaign, Huggies® is donating $20,000 to help WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket provide a range of initiatives to support parental mental health.

Every day, WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket works to support families experiencing parental mental health issues and help connect them with specialised support services. Funds raised through the Huggies® Share the Hugs campaign will support WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket to provide support to those with mental health needs, such as:

- Free parenting courses and access to family centres

- Providing additional support groups and some specialised mental health services

- Advocating for those needing parental mental health support

"The long-standing partnership we have with WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket is so important to Huggies®. We are proud to have worked with them for 29 years to support Kiwi families in getting the help they need at this important time in their babies’ lives. We’re firm believers in the saying it takes a village to raise a child, and we are keen to play our part through the Share the Hugs campaign," says Pip Catherwood, Huggies® marketing manager.

To donate directly to Share the Hugs and WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket please click here.