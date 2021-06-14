Maori and Pasifika vaccination programme underway in Southern - DHB

Monday, 14 June, 2021 - 16:12

This week the Southern district COVID-19 vaccine team is launching its programme to vaccinate the over 32,000 strong MÄori and Pasifika community across Southland and Otago.

In a video released by the Southern District Health Board, New Zealand born Samoan singer Jonathan Lemalu shares his experience of taking his whÄnau to be vaccinated at the mass vaccination clinic in the Meridian Mall, Dunedin.

"Living in London, I have seen and experienced the effects of Covid first-hand and it’s a huge responsibility for my family and I to take care of ourselves and our community in New Zealand," Lemalu said.

"It was a great experience, and I was really glad to have my family there to support me. I’m really proud and happy that my family and I are protected against the Covid-19 virus and I encourage whÄnau to go and get their vaccination too."

Southern Health has partnered with Arai Te Uru Whare Hauora, Awarua WhÄnau Services, NgÄ Kete MÄtauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust and ÅtÄkou Health Limited, to deliver a whÄnau-centred model, inviting whÄnau to be vaccinated together at drop-in clinics.

The rollout includes multiple approaches for reaching MÄori and Pacific communities, including dedicated time slots at mass vaccination clinics in Dunedin and Invercargill, rural clinics and marae-based clinics, and the potential for alternate delivery models as the campaign progresses.

The Ministry of Health is currently enforcing no casual drop-ins at vaccine clinics across the country to better manage vaccine supply until the end of July. However, the MÄori and Pasifika vaccination programme is operating under a planned drop-in model, which means we have allocated a certain number of vaccine doses per clinic.

Southern DHB COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Incident Controller Hamish Brown said, "it is great that we are able to be flexible in our approach, as we have identified that a whanau-centred, drop-in model is the most effective way to vaccinate MÄori and Pasifika communities across Southern district."

Brown extended his thanks to the MÄori and Pacific health providers who have partnered with Southern Health on the innovative model, and all those supporting its rollout.

Watch the full clinic walkthrough video, and find dates and times for the planned MÄori and Pasifika drop-in clinics at: https://www.southernhealth.nz/COVID19/maoriandpasifika