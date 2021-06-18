COVID-19 Vaccination clinic announced for Stewart Island

Friday, 18 June, 2021 - 16:43

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been confirmed for Stewart Island in the last week of July.

The clinic will run on 28 and 29 July and will be followed by a second dose clinic in mid-August. It will operate as part of the Southern district’s MÄori and Pasifika vaccination programme. Two Invercargill-based MÄori health providers, NgÄ Kete Matauranga Pounamu and Awarua WhÄnau Services, will join forces to deliver the vaccine to everyone on the island aged 16 years or over. Southern DHB COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Incident Controller Hamish Brown said, "it is great to be able to provide the community on Stewart Island with access to the COVID-19 vaccine through a flexible and efficient delivery model, meaning we can vaccinate Groups 3 and 4 at the same time."

The timing of the clinic coincides with a national move to open bookings for Group 4 at the end of July. Southern Health has partnered with Arai Te Uru Whare Hauora, Awarua WhÄnau Services, NgÄ Kete MÄtauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust and ÅtÄkou Health Limited, to deliver a whÄnau-centred model via the innovative MÄori and Pasifika vaccination programme.

Brown extended his thanks to the four partners and all those supporting the programme’s rollout across the district, including WellSouth.