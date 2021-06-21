West Coast DHB set to turn on Caller ID across the Coast

Monday, 21 June, 2021 - 10:28

West Coast DHB will be turning on the Caller ID function for all outgoing phone calls made from DHB landlines on Monday, 21 June.

West Coast DHB’s General Manager, Philip Wheble, says that anyone with Caller ID on their phone will now see the phone number displayed instead of ‘Private Number’ when receiving a phone call from a DHB landline anywhere on the Coast.

"The decision to implement this change is a direct result of feedback from both the public and DHB staff. We hope that it will cut down on ‘phone tag’ between our services and consumers which often happens when people receive phone calls from private numbers."

The phone numbers displayed will be the main reception numbers of each department or location not only making it easier to know who is calling but enabling people to return missed calls.

Phone numbers for all West Coast DHB facilities are available online - https://www.wcdhb.health.nz/health-centres-and-hospital/