Quarantine-free travel pause with Victoria to be lifted tomorrow night

Monday, 21 June, 2021 - 20:13

Following an assessment by New Zealand public health officials that the public health risk from Victoria is low, the pause in Quarantine-Free Travel (QFT) with the Australian State will be lifted at 23:59 tomorrow (Tuesday).

From this time, QFT flights between New Zealand and Victoria can resume.

Travellers will no longer be required to have a pre-departure test.

However, all travellers are encouraged to continue monitoring for symptoms and checking the Victorian Health website for any updated locations of interest: https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites

Those in New Zealand who have recently been in Victoria, New South Wales or Queensland are advised to get tested if they develop symptoms.

Anyone in New Zealand who has been at any of the current locations of interest or newly identified locations of interest in Victoria, New South Wales or Queensland in the last 14 days at the specified times should continue to self-isolate and contact Healthline for advice on testing.

Individuals in Australia who were at any of the locations of interest in Victoria, New South Wales or Queensland at the specified times are asked to follow the health advice in the relevant state regarding isolation and testing. They MUST not travel to New Zealand within 14 days of exposure.

In the past week there have been no new cases in Victoria with the Delta variant of concern.

Victorian health officials have determined there is unlikely to be widespread community transmission. They continue to carry out about 15,000 tests a day and there has been no unexplained COVID-19 detected in wastewater samples.