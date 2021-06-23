Wellingtonians and visitors urged to check locations of interest

Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 - 09:54

The first six locations of interest in Wellington visited by an Australian traveller from Sydney last weekend who has tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return to Australia have been published on the Ministry of Health website.

New Zealand’s contact tracing team are working with their Australian counterparts to gather more information about the visitor’s movements and the website will continue to be updated as further exposure sites are confirmed.

Wellingtonians and visitors to Wellington last weekend are urged to check the website and continue checking throughout the day.

The visitor was in Wellington from Saturday 19 June until Monday 21 June.

People who have been at these locations at the relevant time should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and contact Healthline for advice on testing.

At this stage four close contacts have been identified and are isolating.

Passengers in New Zealand who flew on the following flights should also immediately isolate at their home or accommodation, and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing and isolating:

- Sydney to Wellington - QF163 (Qantas): Departed Sydney Friday 18 June 7:05pm (AEST), arrived Wellington Saturday 19 June 00:12am (NZST).

- Wellington to Sydney - NZ247 (Air New Zealand): departed Wellington Monday 21 June 10:13am (NZST), arrived Sydney Monday 21 June 11:33am (AEST).

Australian health authorities will be contacting those on the return flight to Sydney to provide advice about testing and isolation.

Public health officials have said that based on the time of their symptom onset and CT score, it is most likely the visitor contracted the virus in Sydney prior to their visit to New Zealand.

Genome sequencing is underway in Australia to see if the case is linked to the current outbreak in Sydney.

The Ministry reminds everyone to please remain vigilant and stick to the basics: stay home if unwell and get advice about having a test, wash hands regularly, cough and sneeze into the elbow, wear masks or face coverings on all public transport, and keep track of where you’ve been - scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard.