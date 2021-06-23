Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics ready to visit rural Coast communities

Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 - 10:17

Please attribute the following to Ralph La Salle, Senior Responsible Officer for the COVID-19 response, West Coast DHB:

West Coast DHB is getting ready to run mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in a number of rural Coast communities in the coming weeks.

We have clinics confirmed for Haast and Karamea townships and are currently finalising the specific details for mobile clinics planned for other rural townships like Franz Josef, Whataroa and Hari Hari.

Our plans are in line with our COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan which is based on optimising the number of people vaccinated, not the number of vaccination clinics. This means that when we set-up our clinics in smaller townships, we will be offering appointments to all eligible people.

To be eligible, you need to be 16 years of age or older and we encourage anyone who is not registered with a general practice to do so. Vaccinations are free and will be by appointment only.

In Haast, we will be holding vaccination clinics at the Haast Health Clinic on Monday, 28 June (12pm - 7pm) and Tuesday, 29 June (11am - 2pm) which are open to all eligible people in the wider Haast community. Anyone wanting to book an appointment needs to complete a registration form and return it to the clinic during normal clinic hours (Monday to Friday; 8.30am - 5pm). Registration forms are available from the clinic or from the Haast Shop.

In Karamea, clinics are being held at the Karamea RSA on Monday, 5 July (11am - 7pm) and Tuesday, 6 July (10am - 3pm). Registrations forms are available from the Karamea Health Centre and Karamea’s Four Square Store and can be dropped off at the health centre, Monday to Friday; 9am - 4pm.

We will provide further details shortly outlining when and where we will be holding further mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics. There is plenty of vaccine for everyone, so no-one will miss out. Your patience is appreciated.

More information about getting the COVID-19 vaccine is available online:

West Coast and Canterbury COVID-19 Vaccination Roll-out website - vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz

Ministry of Health website - health.govt.nz

Unite against COVID-19 website - covid19.govt.nz