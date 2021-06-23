Further advice on Wellington Airport and Te Papa locations of interest

Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 - 19:00

Two Tauranga contacts of the visitor from Sydney to Wellington last weekend, who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Australia, have this afternoon returned negative tests.

This means all four close contacts of the visitor identified last evening have now returned initial negative tests. This includes two contacts in Palmerston North, whose results were announced earlier.

Locations of interest

Further locations of interest, including Wellington Airport, have been published on the Ministry of Health website.

https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/contact-tracing-covid-19/covid-19-contact-tracing-locations-interest

Public health officials have determined that only those seated in the foodcourt at Wellington Airport between 8.30am and 9.55am on Monday 21 June need to stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and remain at home until negative test result is received.

All other people at Wellington Airport between 8.30am and 10.30am on Monday 21 June should self-monitor for COVID symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get tested and stay at home until negative test result is received.

People at the other large exposure site, Te Papa, between 3:05pm and 5:45pm on Saturday 19 June are advised to stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and remain at home until a negative test result is received.

All people who return a negative test should keep monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, get a further test immediately and stay at home until negative result is received.

Contacts of people in locations of interest

If you have been in contact with a person who has been asked to isolate because they were in a location of interest, advice is on the website: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/contact-tracing-covid-19

You do not need to stay home or get tested unless the contact becomes symptomatic at which point, you need to stay at home until they return a negative test result.

If you’ve been in contact with a person who has been asked to stay at home and get a test after five days, you do not need stay at home or get tested.

If you become symptomatic yourself, please get tested.

A Section 70 notice is in place.

Wellington testing locations

A pop-up testing station has been opened this afternoon at Hataitai Park.

Other dedicated testing stations in Wellington and their opening hours are as follows:

- Wellington central, 196-200 Taranaki Street. Will remain open until 9pm tonight, subject to demand and will reopen tomorrow at 10am.

- Porirua, 178 Bedford Street. Will be until 6pm tonight and reopen at 9am tomorrow.

- Johnsonville Medical Centre, 24 Moorefield Road. Will be open tomorrow 9.30am-4pm.

- Lower Hutt, 729 High St. Open 9am to 4pm.

- Upper Hutt, Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street. Open 9am to 4.30pm.

People can also be tested at many GP or urgent care clinics.