Urgent support needed for people changing brands - Epilepsy NZ

Thursday, 24 June, 2021 - 13:11

Epilepsy New Zealand believes the Government should consider financial support for people affected by PHARMAC’s latest brand-switching of the anti-seizure drug, Primidone.

Epilepsy NZ’s Chief Executive, Ross Smith says "We believe urgent consideration should be given to compensation for the 800 people affected by the brand switch - at the very least some financial assistance with GP visits and transport - and we will be taking this matter up with the Minister of Health."

"People have no choice this time as the company who supplied Primidone is withdrawing from New Zealand. With Lamotrigine, people with epilepsy could elect to stay on their preferred brand, but that’s not the case this time. All of the 800 people currently taking Primidone will have to change and that’s a problem."

Primidone is classified as a category 1 anti-seizure drug in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products regulatory agency or MHRA. This means people should never have to change brands.

There are several reasons why switching between different version of AEDs may be a problem for some people. Switching from one version of a drug to another might mean that higher, or lower, amounts of active ingredient reach the brain. If the level is lower in one version than another, seizures could happen. If the level is higher, this could cause side effects.[1]

"We are particularly concerned about those people who have been seizure free and driving", says Mr Smith.

"There is still a current fact sheet on the NZTA website advising people with epilepsy who switch brands of medication, to consider taking an 8-week voluntary stand-down from driving. That’s is just totally unworkable for people who use their licence for work or to get children to schools. It is important to bear in mind, this is a drug the experts say should never be changed."

Epilepsy New Zealand advises everyone taking Primidone to get well-informed about the changes, make an appointment with their prescribing GP or health professional and get a transition plan in place.

The change in funded brand of Primidone is scheduled to start on 1 September 2021.

The number of people with epilepsy in New Zealand is currently around 48,000 with 2,200 people diagnosed on average every year.

An Australian study by Deloitte estimated that epilepsy imposed an economic burden on Australia similar to that of lung cancer. That would mean in New Zealand, an annual burden of $2 billion in terms of direct cost and lost opportunity.

Epilepsy New Zealand is the leading charity supporting people living with epilepsy and their families.