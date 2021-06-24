Registrations grow for Asia Harm Reduction Forum 2021

Thursday, 24 June, 2021 - 14:25

Interest is building ahead of the 4th Asia Harm Reduction Forum (AHRF). This year, as a virtual event, it promises to be dynamic gathering of global Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) advocates with significant developments to discuss.

Organised from the Philippines, registration and participation for the 28 June forum is being strongly encouraged by the Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA).

As a non-profit and interdisciplinary organization, AHRF2021 will build on the success of the previous three events in Jakata, Manila and Seoul. It will add to the growing knowledge base on harm reduction, educating participants on recent studies and developments in public health.

The forum will feature leading experts from the fields of science, policymaking, and consumer advocacy - focused on research-based solutions and strategies that enable greater education and access to safer alternative nicotine products than deadly combustible cigarettes.

Speakers include Prof Dr Achmad Syawqie Yazid, Clive Bates, David Sweanor, Dr Joe Kosterich, Dr Lorenzo Mata, Asa Saligupta, Johan Sumantri, and Peter Dator.

President of the Philippines consumer group Vapers PH and CAPHRA member, Peter Dator, says the forum continues to grow as a significant THR annual event. Given AHRF2020 was cancelled due to Covid-19, there’s extra anticipation around the forum’s online format this year.

"It provides an invaluable global platform to discuss emerging issues, practices and policies on harm reduction, public health, and policy formulation. Our ultimate mission is to ensure the integration of harm reduction into health policies and programs," says Mr Dator.

He says given all that’s currently going in Asia Pacific, including the Philippines’ Senate set to approve risk-proportionate legislation, this year’s forum will be keenly attended.

Nancy Loucas, Coordinator of CAPHRA, says her Asia Pacific consumer advocacy group enthusiastically supports the annual forum and people’s participation.

"We love the Asian Harm Reduction Forum. It’s all about empowering individuals, communities, governments to make informed health-related decisions through accessible information, engaging discussions, and by creating a supportive environment.

"It strengthens the hard work Tobacco Harm Reduction advocates do in Asia Pacific, with the forum positively gaining more profile and traction," says Ms Loucas.

To register for the forum for free, visit: https://www.asiaharmreduction2021.com/

To view AHRF21 from 4.00pm to 7.00pm (GMT+8) on Monday, 28 June, visit: https://www.facebook.com/AHRF2021/

Consumer groups in the Asia-Pacific region have also launched a petition at change.org/v4v-petition that urges the World Health Organisation (WHO) to respect consumer rights and to stop demonizing Tobacco Harm Reduction options ahead of the next biennial meeting of the WHO Framework Convention of Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) in November.