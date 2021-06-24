World Microbiome Day celebrated for first time in New Zealand

Thursday, 24 June, 2021 - 16:11

The Gut Foundation, with the backing of some of Aotearoa’s leading gut clinicians and researchers, is prompting New Zealanders to consider their gut health on World Microbiome Day, this Sunday 27 June.

Leading gastroenterologist Professor Richard Gearry describes our microbiome as one of the most important organs in our body and medicine’s final frontier.

"It is essential to all of us for life, yet there’s a lot of variability between each person and that variability may mean that it can contribute to health and disease in different ways."

The purpose of World Microbiome Day is to help us better understand how we can feed the 100 trillion microbes that play a vital role in our physical and mental health.

"When we’re looking after ourselves, we also need to look after the passengers we have with us in our microbiome," Professor Gearry says. "The decisions we make in life around our health have a big impact on them. The best thing we can do is to look after our nutrition by making sure we eat enough fruit, vegetables and whole foods to maintain the diversity of the microbiome."

As part of their focus on education, representatives from The Gut Foundation will be at St Mark’s School, Christchurch on Friday 25 June, helping children prepare a lunchbox using foods that encourage good microbiome health. New Zealand high jumper and nutritionist Keeley O’Hagan will also be attending the event.

Gut Foundation General Manager Margaret Fitzgerald says, "We want everyone to understand the importance of the gut microbiome and what they can do to improve their own health and that of their whÄnau."

According to St Mark's School Principal Dr Averil Worner, the session fits perfectly with teaching her senior classes about the microscopic world of the human body. "Our microbiome is as unique as our fingerprints and we all have the ability to influence its health."

Over the last decade the science community has been working hard to develop techniques to help understand the human microbiome and its role. Professor Gearry says, "We’re now able to use that technology to try and understand the effect of the microbiome on disease.

There is a lot of excitement about the doors it will open to understanding gut diseases and health, including diseases such as Colorectal Cancer, Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)."