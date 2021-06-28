NZDSOS statement on Covid-19 vaccination rollout

Monday, 28 June, 2021 - 08:18

NZDSOS is a group of doctors, dentists and scientists who are concerned about the safety of the roll-out of the Pfizer vaccine in New Zealand, and the lack of balance in the information being presented, so the public and our patients may make a truly informed choice. Given the lack of long-term safety data and the lack of safety data regarding reproductive health for the Pfizer vaccine, we draw attention to the lack of risk-benefit analysis particularly for younger people. Furthermore, given the availability of effective alternative treatments and the low risk of mortality and morbidity from COVID-19, particularly in the young, the benefit of this vaccine is unknown. We have respectfully raised these issues with Medsafe and our governing bodies.

At NZDSOS we see our responsibility being to our patients first and then to the NZ public. Besides being doctors, we are also free New Zealand citizens protected by the NZ Bill of Rights to speak without coercion, intimidation, and fear of retribution via media or individuals who feel the need to regulate and control the opinions of others. Our view is that science and decision-making work best when all evidence and viewpoints are allowed to be presented and discussed in a respectful manner.

Our belief is that the suppression of information with the overt promotion and lack of critique of the covid-19 vaccine roll-out based on a single narrative is unprecedented in modern times. When peer-reviewed scientific evidence showing that the infection fatality rate of COVID-19 is around 0.15% compared to 0.1% for seasonal influenza is not widely communicated, we wonder why?

Medical professionals have a professional responsibility to their patients and the New Zealand public that they serve in compliance with the Nuremberg Code and the UNESCO Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights. We are deeply concerned about the integrity of involved journalists; therefore, we will not respond to direct requests from reporters until we are satisfied that they can provide fair and honest coverage of the issue, without suppressing available facts.

Our deep concerns are also shared internationally by eminent health professionals such as Dr. Peter McCullough-, an American professor of Medicine and Vice Chief of Internal Medicine at Baylor University who recently said: "What we have learned over time is that we could no longer communicate with government agencies. We actually couldn’t communicate with our propagandized colleagues in major medical centers, all of which appear to be under a spell, almost as if they’ve been hypnotized" and "Good doctors are doing unthinkable things like injecting biologically active messenger RNA that produces this pathogenic spike protein into pregnant women. I think when these doctors wake up up from their trance, they’re going to be shocked to think what they’ve done to people,"

NZDSOS wishes to remind the media that our Open Letters are based on careful consideration of the most recent scientific evidence. Our information comes from a wide range of reputable sources from New Zealand and worldwide. You can freely access that information at www.nzdsos.com

https://www.acc.org/membership/person?id=2e63f120-380a-47f0-ac43-d37f83c8bd18

