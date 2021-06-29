Managed isolation returnees now eligible for release

Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 - 19:00

Whole genome sequencing has determined there is unlikely to be in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Novotel Auckland Airport managed isolation facility.

Last evening, 125 returnees staying in the facility had their stays extended while an investigation was carried out at the facility following two previously reported positive day 12 COVID-19 cases.

The two cases arrived on 14 June, one from Moscow and one from Dubai. They were added to the active cases tally on Monday.

It is standard protocol that any cases detected after day 3 are investigated further, in particular to rule out in-facility transmission.

Whole genome sequencing has now determined that the first case has no close links to any other sequences in New Zealand.

Auckland health officials consider the second case is likely to be historical, because of their clinical history together with a previous positive PCR test reported overseas in April.

Following the return of whole genome sequencing results, health officials and staff at the facility have decided those returnees can now leave the facility when they are eligible.

The S70 order has therefore formally been rescinded by the ARPHS Medical Officer of Health and all people who have been affected by a delayed departure can now depart the hotel.

This means 115 of the 125 affected returnees are eligible to leave Novotel Auckland Airport today, pending final health checks.

The remaining 10 people are able to depart on Wednesday 30 June, in-line with their original planned departure date.

All other people staying at the Novotel Auckland Airport will still need to complete their quarantine period unless there is an exemption.

"We understand the frustration some of the guests may have been feeling, but we also know how important it is to rule out in-facility transmission," says Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

"Every time a post day 3 case is recorded, it’s essential we investigate further. The majority of the time these cases can be explained, through previous contact with a case or because the person is part of a travel bubble. In a small number of cases, such as these ones, further investigation confirms there is no underlying problem.

"The safety of returnees and that of all New Zealanders is our highest priority."