Bay of Plenty vaccine rollout success - BOP DHB

Friday, 2 July, 2021 - 08:59

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout to current rest home and aged residential care facility residents and staff in the Bay of Plenty is complete, according to new figures released by the District Health Board.

Statistics from the Bay of Plenty District Health Board show more than 6,000 vaccinations have been administered to aged residential care staff and residents, as of 1 July 2021.

"One of our highest priorities in the vaccine rollout is the protection of our community’s most vulnerable including our grandmothers and grandfathers, kaumÄtua and kuia," says Bay of Plenty COVID-19 Incident Controller Trevor Richardson.

"These figures show that all current aged residential care facility residents and staff have been offered two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine," says Richardson.

The vaccine was managed and administered to this group by healthcare provider Cicada Health. New residents will be offered the vaccine as they move in.

Approximately 55,000 vaccinations have been administered across the Bay of Plenty district to more than 34,000 people, including more than 14,000 vaccinations administered to the Bay of Plenty healthcare workforce.

"The vaccine is our best protection against the virus and we’re committed to an equitable rollout for our community," says Richardson.

The COVID-19 vaccine is being rolled out according to priority groups established by the Ministry of Health.

More information about the COVID-19 rollout in the Bay of Plenty can be found at bopdhb.health.nz/vaccine.