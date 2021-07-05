Maia Health Foundation kicks off new fundraising drive

Monday, 5 July, 2021 - 10:00

MÄia Health Foundation is turning five, but rather than celebrating with birthday cheers they’re gifting it forward, launching a fundraising drive for chairs to support our community’s newest families.

MÄia is aiming to raise $44,000 to buy 20 specialist chairs for Level Five at Christchurch Women’s Hospital. The chairs will provide a comfortable place for a support person to stay alongside a new mother and baby.

Currently a support person is welcome to stay at Christchurch Women’s Hospital but their choices of where to sleep are limited. They are provided with either an uncomfortable chair or a vinyl mattress on the floor.

"That’s not an ideal solution and it’s not very welcoming," says Director of Midwifery for the Canterbury and West Coast DHB Norma Campbell.

Each year more than 5,500 women give birth at Christchurch Women’s Hospital which is the largest secondary/tertiary hospital in the South Island and the hub for the Fetal Maternal Medicine Service. This means that very unwell mÄmÄ and pÄpi (mothers and babies) have to birth here, or transfer here after birthing elsewhere, because it is where the expertise they need is. Christchurch Women’s Hospital also cares for a large number of women who do not need that level of care and for those women there is a need to transfer after birth to one of the community units.

The Maternity Ward, on Level Five of Christchurch Women’s Hospital, has 45 beds and is 80-90% full most of the time.

MÄia Health Foundation Chief Executive Michael Flatman says the need at Christchurch Women’s Hospital is so great the MÄia team knew they had to step up and take action.

"The staff at Christchurch Women’s Hospital go above and beyond every day to care for our community’s newest families. It’s time we cared for them and gave our new mums, babies and families all the support we can in those first few days together. MÄia’s fifth birthday is the ideal milestone to launch this fundraising drive," says Michael.

Norma Campbell says demand for their services is incredibly high currently.

"At many times we have been over capacity as there are increasing numbers of women and babies with complex needs or who are impacted by underlying health conditions. These women need our support and they need their own support - and it may seem simple, but these chairs will help provide that," says Norma.

The chairs MÄia are fundraising to buy are designed for hospital environments. During the day they can be used as a sofa chair for visitors or breastfeeding for the woman, and in the evening they convert into a lie-flat bed.

"Whether it’s a partner, mum, dad, auntie or best friend who is there to support our wahine and their pÄpi, we want to give them a comfortable, welcoming place to rest so they can do what they do best - support mum and baby," says Norma.

The mums who stay post-birth at Christchurch Women’s Hospital are either unwell themselves, have just had surgery or their baby is unwell. Norma says support is vital.

"Our team does their very best, but we can’t be with all the mÄmÄs all the time. Often the new mums who stay with us find even the small things physically difficult - like walking around, pacing up and down with a baby, or lifting them and carrying them. It is tough and having a support person there with them during the day and night makes an enormous difference," says Norma.

Michael Flatman says MÄia has always focused on projects that help take our health system from good to great and these maternity chairs do just that.

"It’s more than just a chair. It’s a way we can bring families together, help mums and babies and support the wonderful work of the Christchurch Women’s Hospital midwifery and maternity team. Please give this campaign your support."

Canterbury DHB Chief Executive Dr Peter Bramley says over the last five years MÄia Health Foundation has contributed enormously to the Canterbury Health System and it’s not suprising that for their fifth birthday they are again pitching in.

"MÄia’s contribution to the health system in Canterbury has been immense and we are privileged to have them working to improve our services. This maternity chair fundraiser is another example of a MÄia initiative that’s going to make an enormous difference to families accessing our maternity services," says Dr Bramley.

Individuals or businesses can support the campaign by donating at: www.maiahealth.org.nz/projects/key-projects/maternity-chairs