Caution urged after E. coli found in Karitane water supply

Friday, 9 July, 2021 - 18:25

The Dunedin City Council is reminding residents the ‘do not drink’ notice remains in place for water supplies to Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village.

The reminder is being issued after water quality test results, received today, detected E. coli in the drinking water network at Karitane which is an indication of microbial contamination.

The E. coli has been detected as part of our ongoing water quality testing regime.

DCC 3 Waters Group Manager Tom Dyer says nobody in Karitane is supposed to be drinking tap water, or using it for food preparation, while the ‘do not drink’ notice remains in force.

If any residents are not following the notice, the E. coli result underscores the need for residents in all three communities to comply with the ‘do not drink’ notice, Mr Dyer says.

Water tanks remain available in all three communities, and residents are urged to continue using them. Water from these tanks remains safe to use.

Only one positive result for E. coli has been returned, at Karitane. At this stage it’s too early to say what the cause is and further testing will continue over the weekend.

We expect to have more information early next week.