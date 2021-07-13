West Coast DHB makes changes to visiting as cases of respiratory illness rise in community

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 - 13:06

Following an increase in viral respiratory illness being seen in the community, West Coast DHB has made changes to visiting for all DHB facilities today - effective immediately.

West Coast DHB Chief Medical Officer Dr Graham Roper says that over the past fortnight there has been an increase in the number of people presenting with respiratory illness and we need to do whatever we can to prevent the spread of illness in our facilities.

"For that reason, we are requesting that only one person at a time comes in to visit, and that no children come in to visit our facilities. Exceptions will be made on compassionate grounds, and should be discussed with the nurse in charge of the area you want to visit.

"We’re recommending people wear a mask or other face covering (it can be a fabric mask or scarf but must cover your nose and mouth) when visiting family, whÄnau or friends at our facilities. We also ask that people only visit our facilities for essential purposes only and stay home if they are unwell," says Dr Roper.

These changes are in place until further notice while there are a number of viruses circulating around the community. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we all work to protect our vulnerable patients and staff.

Anyone with a booked GP appointment, planned surgery or outpatient appointment should still turn up as planned - if you are unwell then please phone ahead of time to discuss your appointment.

Summary of key changes for West Coast DHB facilities:

Visiting is restricted to one person at a time per patient, for essential purposes only.

People should stay home if they’re unwell and do not need urgent care.

Children are not permitted to visit, unless an exception has been granted by the relevant Clinical Nurse Manager of the ward being visited, until further notice.

It is recommended that anyone visiting wears a face mask or other face covering.

Some people may be asked to wait in their car/vehicle.