West Coast DHB invites remaining Group 3 Coasters to book their Covid-19 appointments

Thursday, 15 July, 2021 - 13:06

Letters inviting the remaining Group 3 Coasters to book appointments for their COVID-19 vaccination should start arriving in people’s letter boxes over the next few days.

To date, well over a third of the estimated 9,500 Group 3 Coasters have received at least one of their COVID-19 vaccination doses. We are now inviting the remaining Group 3 people to book an appointment.

Group 3 includes people aged 65 and over; people with some underlying health conditions; pregnant people; people with disabilities and their carers, plus older MÄori and Pacific people, the people they live with and their carers.

We ask that you keep an eye out for your invitation letter which includes important information about how to book your appointment. Everyone in Group 3 will be invited to book their appointment by the end of July.

If you think you’ve been missed out or you don’t have a GP, email covax@wcdhb.health.nz with your name, date of birth and how you qualify for Group 3.

We currently have vaccination clinics open in Greymouth (Tues - Sat); Westport (Tues - Sat); Hokitika (Wednesday) and Reefton (Thursday). We are running regular mobile clinics in a number of rural Coast communities including Karamea, Franz Josef, Hari Hari and Haast. We also have clinics confirmed for Whataroa and Moana and will provide further information once details have been finalised.

Our plans are in line with our COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan which is based on optimising the number of people vaccinated, not the number of vaccination clinics. This means that when we set-up our clinics in smaller townships, we will be offering appointments to all eligible people. Priority will be given to Group 3 people.

To be eligible, you need to be 16 years of age or older and we encourage anyone who is not registered with a general practice to do so. Vaccinations are free and will be by appointment only.

As of July 14, 7,807 Coasters have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5,179 Coasters have received their second dose.

Please note that the COVID-19 vaccine data is available via the Ministry of Health’s website where it is updated weekly - https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-data-and-statistics/covid-19-vaccine-data#location

More information about getting the COVID-19 vaccine is available online:

West Coast and Canterbury COVID-19 Vaccination Roll-out website - vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz

Ministry of Health website - health.govt.nz

Unite against COVID-19 website - covid19.govt.nz