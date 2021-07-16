Keep ED for emergencies this weekend - Christchurch Hospital

Friday, 16 July, 2021 - 17:41

"Keep the Emergency Department for emergencies only" is the message from clinicians as we head into the weekend.

Following an increase in viral respiratory illness being seen in the community, Christchurch Hospital’s ED continues to experience a high number of presentations.

Between Friday 9 July and Thursday 15 July, there were 2423 presentations to our ED. This compares with only 2030 for the same period in 2019.

Acting ED Clinical Director Dr Paul Gee says it would be incredibly helpful if people make use of the various care options available to them if they don’t have serious emergency needs.

"This will enable our ED staff to focus on only those who really need emergency care and continue to provide quality care over the weekend," says Dr Gee.

If you’re not sure where to go, check this handy guide on our website:

https://www.cdhb.health.nz/im-not-well-where-do-i-go/?

Canterbury has three extended-hours Urgent Care practices, however people should expect longer than usual wait times at the three urgent care clinics this weekend.

You can learn more about what an Urgent Care clinic can do by checking out this video.

For care around the clock, people in Canterbury can also call their own General Practice team for free heath advice from a nurse after hours.

A reminder that visitor restrictions remain in place at some DHB facilities: https://www.cdhb.health.nz/media-release/canterbury-dhb-makes-changes-to-visiting-as-cases-of-respiratory-illness-rise-in-community/.

Christchurch Hospital’s ED is the sole emergency medical facility in the city and one of the busiest in Australasia.

Trusted health advice

You can also visit our HealthInfo website or your community pharmacy for health advice.

HealthInfo is a health information website that has information specific to Canterbury. It is written and approved by local doctors, practice nurses, hospital clinicians, and other healthcare professionals and features a mix of health information, fact sheets on different topics and descriptions of local health services.