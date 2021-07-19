MidCentral DHB to replace failed linear accelerator

Monday, 19 July, 2021 - 09:32

The Regional Cancer Treatment Service (RCTS) at Palmerston North Hospital will be getting a replacement linear accelerator (LINAC) after one of the older machines experienced a major failure.

The failure occurred on 28 May 2021, requiring the RCTS team to put immediate plans in place to ensure the impact on patients and staff was managed safely and appropriately.

Subsequent investigations on the failed machine found the best option going forward was for a replacement LINAC, as this would result in a better continuity of care and less disruption for cancer patients.

The Government has signed off on an agreement to purchase a new Varian TrueBeam LINAC, and the new machine has been ordered. The machine is expected to arrive on site in August 2021 and patients are likely to be treated on the new machine by October 2021.

MidCentral DHB Clinical Executive for Cancer Screening, Treatment and Support Dr Claire Hardie said the purchase of this LINAC would not impact on the regional plan to place new linear accelerators in Hawke’s Bay and Taranaki.

"Our regional plan remains the same with the aim to transfer this replacement LINAC to one of the regions once their treatment facility is operational. The Hawke’s Bay and Taranaki DHBs are currently working on their plans to build the radiation treatment facilities in readiness for the machines."

The RCTS has had two new LINACS installed in 2020 and 2021, respectively. These LINACs, and those planned Hawke’s Bay and Taranaki, are part of a Government plan to increase the accessibility to treatment for cancer patients by replacing 12 LINACs throughout New Zealand.

Dr Hardie said extended hours on the existing linear accelerators were being utilised to ensure patients got the required treatment in a timely manner.

"I would like to thank all of our patients for their understanding. We know this has been a disruptive time and we apologise for any inconvenience.

"The Radiation Oncology team has been working very hard to do the best they can for patients, so I would like to thank them for their ongoing commitment to the people and whanau in our communities."