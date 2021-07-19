Accuracy and equity in prostate cancer diagnosis - Matai Medical Research

Monday, 19 July, 2021 - 11:44

A game-changing prostate cancer diagnostic pathway project is fully scoped and ready to begin at the MÄtai Medical Research Institute (MÄtai) in TairÄwhiti Gisborne as soon as funding is secured.

The project, a New Zealand first titled Accuracy and Equity in Prostate Cancer Diagnosis, will be led by the Clinical Lead at MÄtai, Dr Daniel Cornfeld, and is aimed at vastly improving this country’s current diagnostic pathway in prostate cancer for patients in the public health system, particularly for those who live in under-served and remote communities.

Dr Cornfeld, previously Chief of Abdominal MRI at Yale-New Haven Hospital and Associate Professor of Radiology at the Yale University School of Medicine, works adjunctly as Chief Radiologist at Hauora TairÄwhiti, Gisborne’s public hospital, and says the project will chart the efficacy in New Zealand of a model of care approach for patients using the latest evidence-based methods already adopted in prostate cancer diagnostic pathways in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Dr Cornfeld says "At MÄtai, our goal is to be at the forefront of change to impact the future health of all New Zealanders, no matter where you’re from or where you live. Because we are based in TairÄwhiti Gisborne, we have a unique opportunity to provide a relatively remote community with access to world-class medical care. The research carried out in the region aims to validate a best practice prostate cancer diagnosis pathway that can be rolled out across the country. The pathway parallels those in use in countries such as the UK and the US."

The MÄtai pathway will initially be validated with patients in the TairÄwhiti Gisborne region, and will draw upon the power of the pioneering magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanning technology and software at MÄtai, and leverage the local and international expertise that forms the cornerstone of the recently established research centre.

The project is a collaboration between MÄtai, primary care, and community health groups. MÄtai has assembled a local and international multi-disciplinary research team, including radiologists, urologists, imaging processing PhDs, GE Healthcare scientists and community leaders.

Community and regional partnerships, including those with iwi, will play a key role to engage a balanced representation of local MÄori men as participants in the study; MÄori make up approximately 40 percent of the male population in the TairÄwhiti Gisborne region. Study participants will be selected and counselled through a newly introduced prostate cancer outreach and education programme.

The MÄtai state-of-the-art GE Healthcare 3T MRI scanner, located in TairÄwhiti, will be an integral tool to help achieve the accuracy and equity goals of the pathway. The MRI will be used to introduce pre-biopsy scans to the diagnostic pathway for patients as well as to guide a new targeted biopsy technique. Pre-biopsy MRI identifies 30 percent of men with elevated PSA who do not require a biopsy. Knowing this can make it easier for someone to decide to undergo screening. Targeted biopsy has also been shown in multiple international studies to be superior to the standard, non-targeted, biopsy in that it identifies more cancers requiring treatment and fewer ones that do not.

MÄtai and GE healthcare scientists have collaboratively pushed the limits of their advanced MRI scanner to develop a 10 to 15-minute MRI prostate cancer scan protocol that will be used in this study. This will greatly reduce the current standard scan time in New Zealand of approximately 45 minutes. A shorter scan time means more scans can be performed; which potentially increases access to MRI.

Dr Cornfeld says "There is currently no prostate cancer screening programme in New Zealand. Ultimately, the goal of our optimised diagnostic pathway is to improve screening in our most vulnerable populations, identify more treatable cancers in younger patients, and eventually decrease the number of older men presenting with incurable disease. This project will increase the number of patients evaluated with MRI and use this information to tailor treatment to the patient.

"In time, we would like to scale this pathway to larger regions and have it recognised as the new national standard for prostate cancer diagnosis in New Zealand."

Peter Dickens, Chief Executive of the Prostate Cancer Foundation of NZ says "The Accuracy and Equity in Prostate Cancer Diagnosis project is an enormously exciting and important initiative with the potential to be significantly influential in bringing Aotearoa New Zealand into line with best diagnostic practice globally . It’s exciting also that it is planned to take place in communities we know through research have experienced significant inequities in terms of disproportionately poorer rates of accurate diagnosis and sadly poorer outcomes as a result. We commend the MÄtai team for this initiative and look forward to working with them as their plans progress."