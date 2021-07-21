Covid-19 vaccines available in Eketahuna this Saturday

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021 - 14:38

Residents of EketÄhuna and the surrounding area, who are aged 16 and over, are encouraged to book for their COVID-19 vaccine this Saturday, 24 July, as part of the first rural outreach clinic in the MidCentral District rohe.

Adele Small, Strategy and Integration Lead for Pae Ora Whaiora Hauora MÄori Directorate, says the the clinic, held from 9am - 5pm at the EketÄhuna Community Centre, has been driven by the community through the EketÄhuna Health Centre, with support from RangitÄne and NgÄti Kahungunu iwi, and MidCentral District Health Board staff.

"We know it can be harder for people and their whÄnau in rural communities to get into central vaccination sites so we want to ensure communities have easy access to opportunities to be vaccinated and protect themselves and their whÄnau from COVID-19."

"We encourage EketÄhuna residents to book in for their vaccines quickly and we are expecting a good turnout. If you are a resident of EketÄhuna and you have not received an invitation to book your vaccine, please call the EketÄhuna Health Centre on 06-375 8188."

Local kaumÄtua and kuia Warren and Everlyn Chase have held a key role connecting the MidCentral DHB team with the EketÄhuna community.

"It’s been important for us to be involved in getting our community vaccinated so that we can be safe and continue to be around for our grandchildren and great-grandchildren," Warren said.

"We really hope people take up this opportunity to get vaccinated and protect themselves and their whÄnau from COVID-19."

Adele said that bookings for this clinic were essential.

"The vaccine is free and safe, and there is enough vaccine for everyone. If this clinic is fully booked, we will be providing additional clinics in the future."

The EketÄhuna rural-focused clinic is just the start for rural communities in the MidCentral district, with further rural vaccination clinics planned for across the rohe.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the MidCentral DHB website: https://covid19.mdhb.health.nz.