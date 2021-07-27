Health and Disability Services Standard more 'people and whanau-focused'

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 - 14:49

The updated Ngâ Paerewa Health and Disability Services Standard will help to improve health outcomes for New Zealanders, says the Ministry of Health’s Deputy Director General Health System Improvement and Innovation, Clare Perry.

"The Ngâ Paerewa standard plays a vital role in our health and disability system. It outlines the steps providers must take to ensure they’re delivering safe, quality health and disability services in Aotearoa, and what New Zealanders can expect from those services.

"It sets the benchmark for health and disability services - providers such as hospitals, rest homes, disability support facilities and fertility clinics must show they are complying with the standard," explains Clare Perry.

"Importantly, Ngâ Paerewa also drives improvement. The 2021 standard has been updated to have a stronger focus on equity and support providers to meet their Te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations. This helps us achieve Pae ora, healthy futures for Mâori and all New Zealanders."

The Ministry worked closely with Standards New Zealand, and Te Apârangi: Mâori Partnership Alliance to update the standard. More than 300 individuals and organisations were involved in the review process including providers, support and advocacy groups, and those with lived experience of these services, to ensure people and whânau are at the centre.

"It’s important that the standard reflects the health and disability service being provided today and meets the needs of the people using them. We are excited that we were able to facilitate the most significant engagement with the sector in the standard’s history," adds Clare Perry.

"It was a true collaboration with the sector to produce the Ngâ Paerewa and we’re grateful to everyone who shared their expertise and experience with us."

The updated standard combines the Home and Community Sector Standards, the Interim Standards for Abortion Services, the Fertility Services Standard, and the Health and Disability Services Standard into one, removing duplication across the legislation. It comes into effect on 28 February next year.

More information about the updated Ngâ Paerewa Health and Disability Services Standard can be found on the Ministry of Health website.