HB People lining up for COVID vaccine - Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 - 17:23

Hawke’s Bay people are lining up to have their COVID-19 vaccine with the region this week surpassing 60,000 doses administered.

Hawke’s Bay DHB chief executive Keriana Brooking said today vaccine bookings were steady as Group 4 bookings opened to people aged 60 and over.

"By the end of this week we will have completed 10,000 doses administered in one week, which shows the true scale of our vaccine programme as we ramp things up across the region.

"We are sitting approximately 7 percent ahead of plan and are heartened by the want of our people to protect themselves, their whanau and our communities from COVID," she said.

From today, people also have the choice to register/book their vaccine online through www.bookmyvaccine.nz. The online booking system has all the information about the staged rollout for Group 4 broken down by age bands with people aged 55 plus able to get vaccinated from 11 August onwards.

Mrs Brooking said COVID vaccines were available through DHB clinics within the community as well as some participating pharmacies and general practices. No walk-in clinics were available to avoid vaccine wastage.

"People have the choice about where they receive their vaccine. It is free and available to everyone living in New Zealand aged 16 and over, regardless of visa or citizenship status.

"We know that about 95 percent of people who have received both doses of the vaccine are protected against getting COVID-19 symptoms. This means that once you're fully vaccinated, you're far less likely to fall seriously ill and less likely to transmit the virus to others.

"In Hawke’s Bay we now have 25,557 people fully vaccinated with two doses administered against COVID-19."

The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in New Zealand. It works by teaching your immune system to recognise and fight off the virus. A second dose is needed about three weeks after the first dose and people are automatically booked in for this.

A local champion of the COVID-19 vaccine, Ngati Kahungunu Iwi deputy chair and Hawke’s Bay DHB cultural advisor, JB Heperi-Smith, says he is encouraged Maori and Pasifika communities are getting vaccinated.

"The power is in our hands to beat COVID, not let COVID beat us.

"I was one of the first people to be vaccinated and I’m proud to help lead the way and show my whanau, hapu and iwi it’s safe to get vaccinated and so you protect not only yourself but your whanau. To learn more about Hawke’s Bay’s regional rollout visit: www.hbcovidvaccine.nz. To book a COVID vaccine call: 0800 28 29 26 or www.bookmyvaccine.nz -