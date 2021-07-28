Aotearoa's National Action Plan set to eliminate Hepatitis C by 2030 launched today

Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 - 19:01

The New Zealand Government has welcomed release of the National Hepatitis C Action Plan for Aotearoa New Zealand/MÄhere Mahi mÅ te Ate KakÄ C today.

This sets out how Aotearoa New Zealand will eliminate hepatitis C as a major public health threat by 2030 as part of the World Health Organisation’s strategy to eliminate hepatitis globally. Hep C is a blood borne virus that causes liver inflammation and can lead to liver cancer if left untreated. Around 1,000 people contract hep C and 200 people die from it every year in New Zealand. Around 45,000 Kiwis are living with the virus, and half of them may be unaware they have it due to symptoms not showing for years, or even decades in some cases.

Associate Health Minister, Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall, launched the plan at Anglesea Pharmacy in Kirikiriroa Hamilton at 11am today, which can be found on the Ministry of Health website.

"[The Action Plan] will help more people get on with leading healthy lives, avoiding deaths, and the need for costly liver transplants," explained Ayesha Verrall.

It’s no coincidence that the launch of the Action Plan coincides with World Hepatitis Day. The theme for the global day is Hep Can’t Wait, conveying that a real urgency is needed to eliminate hepatitis - even in the current COVID-19 crisis.

"Hepatitis Can’t Wait is a particularly relevant theme in New Zealand," says Ayesha Verrall.

"It reminds us that people who are unaware they’re living with viral hepatitis cannot wait for testing, people affected by hepatitis cannot wait for stigma and discrimination to end, and decision makers cannot wait, we must act now to make hepatitis elimination a reality."

The activities outlined in the Action Plan are grouped into five focus areas that will contribute to the goal to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030:

awareness and understanding

prevention and harm reduction

testing and screening

surveillance and monitoring integration and access to care

An implementation plan is being prepared to provide a road map for the first phase of work to eliminate hep C, which will be undertaken from 2021 to 2025. Half of the activities within the first phase are already being developed or rolled out, and initial funding of $2.2 million has been allocated in the past year, to direct towards the key focus areas.

The Action Plan results from the collaboration of a working group including representatives from across the health system including people with lived experience of hep C, non-governmental organisations, frontline workers, and community organisations.

Ashley Bloomfield, who was also present at the launch, said that the nation’s response to COVID-19 shows that elimination is possible for hep C in New Zealand.

"We’ve shown in the case of a new virus, in the situation of the global pandemic, that elimination is possible and not just that it’s possible, but that it’s the right way to go."

He also said that one reason the New Zealand Government would like to achieve elimination of hep C is because it is one of the areas of health in this country where there are inequities between MÄori and non-MÄori.

"That should inspire us all to really focus on achieving this aspiration," Ashley Bloomfield said.

There were free point-of-care tests, blood tests, and liver scans available at the ‘One-Stop-Shop Hepatitis C Clinic’ at the launch at Anglesea Pharmacy. There are also pop-up hepatitis C testing clinics open across Aotearoa New Zealand today to make it quick and easy for at-risk Kiwis to get tested for the virus.

Hep C patients can receive highly effective and fully funded treatment with the prescription medicine Maviret, where most people can be cured within eight weeks. Professor Ed Gane, the working group chair behind the Action Plan and Deputy Director of the NZ Liver Transplant Unit, said that the number of people who have been treated with Maviret in New Zealand since it’s been funded "is just about to hit 5,000."

Risk factors for hep C include drug use with needles, amateur tattoos, time in prison, receiving medical treatment in a high-risk country, a blood transfusion before 1992, or been born to a mother with hep C.

The National Hepatitis C Action Plan for Aotearoa New Zealand is now available to view on the Ministry of Health website.

