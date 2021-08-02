More education on medicinal cannabis needed for Kiwi prescribers - Eqalis

Monday, 2 August, 2021 - 09:16

More education on medicinal cannabis needed for Kiwi prescribers One of the biggest barriers for Kiwis interested in medicinal cannabis is access to prescribers who understand the benefits of the products. Presenting at the Independent Pharmacy First Conference in TaupÅ this week, Eqalis Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Plant believes many are still reluctant to prescribe because they feel they don't have enough information about medical cannabis.

"One in six New Zealanders (approx. 850,000) suffers from chronic pain; many of which can be significantly helped with cannabis medicines. Pharmacists are focused on the effectiveness, safety and appropriateness of any medicines prescribed to the New Zealand public, and rightfully so," says Plant. "However, there’s a remaining stigma around cannabis that needs to be addressed. There have been no recorded deaths or negative outcomes for Kiwis using properly prescribed medicinal cannabis products.

"We need to work with pharmacists, GPs and prescribers to help them understand the therapeutic benefits of cannabis medicines for New Zealand patients.

"This includes how dosages of medicinal cannabis are safely calculated and any contraindications or drug interactions for them to be aware of."

Mitch Cuevas, Eqalis’ Pharmaceutical Director, says educating prescribers is a key focus for the company to help remove barriers to cannabis medicine for Kiwi patients. "Our medicinal cannabis products have been available for prescription in the New Zealand market and available to doctors and prescribers since April 2020, nearly 18 months now," says Cuevas.

"Since then, over 1,500 medical professionals have prescribed Eqalis products to date, with 700 - 800 people taking prescribed Eqalis CBD medicines each month. This equates to over 300,000 doses (at 0.5ml/dose) consumed with no reported adverse effects reported.

"However, this is a small proportion of those who would benefit from high quality medicinal cannabis products, with estimates of 850,000 New Zealanders suffering from chronic pain on a day-to-day basis.

"At Eqalis, we are focused on to educating and informing New Zealanders and prescribers about the therapeutic benefits of medicinal cannabis as a safe and natural alternative. We are also laser focused on increasing access and affordability to patients."

Eqalis currently provides education for GPs and prescribers through an online portal, which can be accessed on the Eqalis website, which Cuevas says is a huge asset to educating the wider medical field.

This education programme is approved by the Royal College of General Practitioners, and even allows GPs to accrue required continuing education (CPG) credits.

"Giving people accurate information so they can make educated decisions is essential to providing Kiwis with safe, effective and affordable cannabis medicine," says Cuevas.

The Independent Pharmacy Conference is attended by over 250 individuals - including 150 delegates from more than 100 pharmacies. Ends