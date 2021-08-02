Indigenous Nurses Aotearoa Conference 2021 draws significant speakers

Monday, 2 August, 2021 - 14:40

This year Te Rūnanga o Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa are hosting their first Indigenous Nurses Aotearoa Conference (INAC) in person since 2019. It is being held at Te Papa Tongarewa on 13 and 14 August.

The kaupapa this year is "Heeding the call of the maunga". Members and guest speakers will be reflecting on change, and the things that ground us as we continue to push for a healthy and just Aotearoa.

We have numerous esteemed kaikōrero, including Donna Awatere, Dr Moana Jackson, Hon. Peeni Henare, Annette Sykes, Ripeka Evans, Hinewirangi Morgan, and Dr. Rawiri Taonui.

Media are warmly welcomed to attend and cover this significant event.