Taranaki District Health Board adopts full suite of Cxbladder tests

Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 - 11:54

Cancer diagnostics company, Pacific Edge Limited (NZX: PEB) has reached commercial agreement with Taranaki District Health Board (DHB) for the use of the Cxbladder products for use across the clinical pathway in the detection, management and monitoring of bladder cancer patients, further extending the national coverage of Cxbladder delivered through New Zealand’s public healthcare providers.

Taranaki DHB is based in New Plymouth and covers an area including Stratford and Hawera, serving a population of over 124,000, with a higher than average number of people aged 50 years or older, a predominantly rural population with a strong Maori presence.

Under the agreement, Taranaki DHB will provide access to Cxbladder Triage, Detect, Resolve and Monitor tests for patients throughout the region, with Cxbladder urine sampling systems sent to Taranaki Pathology collection locations where the specimen collection will be carried out for ease of access.

Brent Pownall, VP Commercial and Franchise at Pacific Edge, said: "This agreement furthers the reach of Cxbladder into regional New Zealand, helping physicians with their evaluation of patients who present with haematuria (blood in the urine) at our busy public hospitals. Pacific Edge’s suite of Cxbladder products are now well-placed to extend their coverage under a national clinical pathway as New Zealand’s health system consolidates towards the Maori Health Authority and Health NZ next year."