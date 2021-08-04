Peke Waihanga to take over Personal Health Orthodontic Service

Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 - 11:37

Peke Waihanga is excited to announce that we will be taking over the Personal Health Orthodontic Services for Auckland, Waitemata, and Counties Manukau DHBs. This change will come into effect on Monday 9 August 2021.

Orthodontic support services in the Auckland region remain unchanged.

We are greatly looking forward to implementing this service and making a positive impact for orthodontic patients in the Northern region.

Key information on this service will be released closer to the time.