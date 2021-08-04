ProCare appoints Dee Crooks as Director of Brand and Communications

Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 - 14:31

ProCare is pleased to announce the appointment of Dee Crooks as Director of Brand and Communications with immediate effect.

Crooks brings a wealth of experience in senior communications roles, gained both in Aotearoa and abroad, including as Head of PR and Communications at AMP, Group Communications Manager for HSBC, a consultant at PHO Alliance Health Plus and she has also done some work for GSK New Zealand’s vaccine portfolio. Most recently she has held the position of Corporate Communications Director for the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) where she worked for four years.

"Dee is joining us at a pivotal time in the health landscape of Aotearoa, one that calls for strong leadership, and impactful communications and advocacy on behalf of health professionals and their patients, towards better health outcomes for all New Zealanders. We are thrilled to have someone of Dee’s calibre join the ProCare whanau" says ProCare CEO Bindi Norwell.

Crooks says of her new role: "I am excited to be joining the health sector at such a momentous point in time. Between the health sector reforms, the COVID vaccine roll out and some of the mental health challenges the country is facing, the importance and focus on the health sector has never been so significant. I’m looking forward to supporting our primary practices through the challenges we’ll be navigating together over the next few years."