Ministry of Health in talks for next planning and design stage in the New Dunedin Hospital build

Friday, 6 August, 2021 - 13:07

Key steps on the pathway to finalising the design and build of Dunedin’s new hospital are now underway.

Discussions on the contract for the Inpatient Building have begun between the Ministry of Health and CPB Contractors Pty Ltd (CPB), which is the preferred respondent for a pre-construction contract for the New Dunedin Hospital Inpatient Building.

The input of this building company is important for ensuring we get it right for the next 18 months of design and build planning, and leading into construction.

"This is a significant step in the construction of the $1.47 billion New Dunedin Hospital," says Acting Deputy Director-General Infrastructure Karen Mitchell.

"We went to the market with our requirements which brought in three quality proposals. Throughout this process, CPB demonstrated a depth of experience delivering complex, large-scale projects and numerous hospital developments, including the recently completed Waipapa hospital project in Christchurch," she says.

Subject to final agreement on the pre-construction contract, CPB will work with the New Dunedin Hospital project team and actively contribute to the remaining design stages, and planning and costing the construction of the Inpatient Building.

Further information will be made available once the discussions have concluded.