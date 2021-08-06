No community cases; 1 new case of Covid-19, 1 historical case, in managed isolation; 41,000 daily vaccine doses

Friday, 6 August, 2021 - 14:13

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community today.

There is one new case of COVID-19 to report in a recent returnee in managed isolation facilities since yesterday’s update. There is one additional historical case to report in MIQ today. Five previously reported cases have now recovered, with the number of active cases in New Zealand standing at 25.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 115 historical cases, out of a total of 707 cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,524. Two cases reported on Wednesday and Thursday respectively have been reclassified as "under investigation". These have been removed from our count of total confirmed cases.

New border cases in New Zealand Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location

4 August Full travel history yet to be obtained United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Auckland

Historical cases identified at the border Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location

26 July United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Day 6 / contact of a case Auckland

Vaccination roll-out update

More than 2.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date (to 11.59pm on 5 August). Of these, 1.31 million are first doses and nearly 800,000 are second doses.

More than 117,000 Mâori have received their first vaccination. Of these, around 74,000 have also had their second vaccinations.

Nearly 80,000 doses have been administered to Pacific peoples. Of these, around 50,000 have also received their second doses.

Yesterday (5 August) a total of 41,812 doses were administered, including 28,892 first doses and 12,920 second doses.

Update on COVID-19 cases in hospital

There are currently two COVID-19 positive patients in metro-Auckland DHB hospitals.

The previously reported UN worker from Fiji remains in Middlemore Hospital in ICU.

Yesterday afternoon a COVID-19 positive patient was transferred from the Jet Park quarantine facility to Auckland City Hospital. This person is not connected to the UN worker that is in Middlemore.

There has been a review of the PPE use by a health worker during the transfer of the Jet Park patient. involving a health worker. As a result, public health officials have deemed the PPE use did not fully meet agreed protocols. While the risk has been assessed as low, as a precautionary measure the health worker has now been classified as a casual contact and has been asked to monitor symptoms. They will be automatically tested in seven days’ time.

Our hospitals also regularly treat people from Managed Isolation facilities with a range of conditions unrelated to COVID-19.

There are appropriate isolation and infection prevention and control plans in place at all the metro-DHB hospitals to accommodate these patients - our hospitals remain safe for patients, visitors and staff.

Returnees from Australia

Quarantine Free Travel with Australia remains suspended. Eligible travellers needing to return to New Zealand from all Australian states (except New South Wales) were provided a 7-day return window which ended at 11.59pm on Friday 30 July.

South east Queensland remains in lockdown and we are continuing to remind anyone who returned from Queensland on those return flights last week to keep checking locations Queensland Health website and monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19.

If people have been at a location of interest at the relevant time, they should immediately isolate at home or appropriate accommodation and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing. New locations of interest have also been added for Victoria and Western Australia.

Contact tracing staff have also identified 2,995 people who returned on managed flights from Victoria between 25 and 30 July and have been required under a section 70 notice to isolate until a negative day 3 test.

Of those 2,817 have so far returned a negative test; six have returned overseas and don’t need to be followed up; and 91 have been granted a clinical exemption.

Public health units and contact tracing staff are following up with the remaining 81 people.

Mattina update

The Mattina remains in quarantine at a secure berth in Bluff.

As of Thursday morning, 13 of the original 21 mariners remain on board the vessel.

Details around the remaining 8 crew members have been previously provided.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,513,359.

Yesterday, 6,184 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 5,765.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,910,979 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 318,449,875 and users have created 12,501,529 manual diary entries.

There have been 567,020 scans in the past 24 hours to midday yesterday.

Next update

The Ministry’s next planned update will be on Sunday (8 August)