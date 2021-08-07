Critical shortage of Registered Nurses - CANZ

Saturday, 7 August, 2021 - 16:23

CANZ (Care Association of New Zealand) represent 85 aged care facilities - the majority of these are smaller, stand alone, owner operated facilities, who look after New Zealand’s elderly and infirm.

Since the DHB Nurse’s MECA was established in 2018, nurses in the ARC (Age Related Care) Sector have been encouraged to work for the DHBs due to the increase of monetary compensation. This left the ARC sector understaffed, the Ministry of Health essentially "robbing Peter to pay Paul" with nurses, while enjoying less public scrutiny.

Now, once again, we are faced with a further increase for DHB nurses with no change to the funding for the ARC sector nurses. This will mean considerable hardship to our smaller healthcare providers to access replacement RNs due to inequitable compensation contracts.

It is important for the public to note that the Ministry of Health controls contracts for both DHB and ARC funding. Urgent funding needs to be provided so that all nurses receive a well-deserved increase irrespective of who is employing them.

With the new DHB agreement coming in, this situation is going to be exacerbated. New Zealand has already lost staffing to Australia due to payment inequities, despite the risk of Covid-19. We know staffing and funding go hand in hand. Current immigration policies and lack of MIQ spaces do not help. The government needs an immediate, targeted recruitment strategy for nurses, just as they did for teachers.

Overseas nurses and locals who could bridge or upskill to become a nurse have to go through a CAPs programme before they can receive their Practicing Certificate (APC) to work in New Zealand. There need to be some sort of scholarship or fast track for overseas nurses to attend such courses to further encourage them to come to rebuild the nursing workforce in New Zealand.

If the Aged Care Sector continue to lose their Registered Nurses to the public sector (DHBs) because of high pay rates, then there will be closures in the private sector due to the inability to provide the necessary coverage of staff on a daily basis.

There are over 35,000 residents in the Aged Related Care sector and only 11,000 DHB beds nationwide. When hospitals are overwhelmed, they rely on ARC facilities to assist with the health care of all ages.

Imagine what could happen if all the ARC facilities refused to take admissions from their local public hospitals. Imagine if those 35,000 beds were no longer available to the NZ public due to facility closures. Family members might be forced to look after their loved ones at home, which could cause major stress for family members but even worse, putting our aged at risk

It is imperative that we support the entirety of our health care structure in New Zealand including the ARC facilities receiving the equivalent of DHB funding to compensate their nurses.

CANZ members want to see an urgent funding review of Aged Care and Government’s commitment to initiate a plan to support increasing the pool of nurses and support staff.