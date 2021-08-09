Outstanding Maori health advocate receives top GP honour

Monday, 9 August, 2021 - 07:00

Renowned MÄori health advocate Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen (NgÄti Raukawa and NgÄti Hinerangi) has been awarded Distinguished Fellowship of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners.

Auckland-based Dr Jansen is the Clinical Director of the National Hauora Coalition - a clinical network of 54 GP practices, serving over 220,000 patients across five District Health Boards.

He is passionate about community care and his drive to improve health equity for MÄori is apparent through recent roles as Clinical Director at South Auckland’s Papakura Marae, and his work developing the school-based health team also in South Auckland, whose overarching aim is to eliminate rheumatic fever in New Zealand.

College President Dr Samantha Murton says, "Dr Jansen’s significant contributions to Hauora MÄori at both grassroots and national levels, speak volumes about his passion for improving equity within New Zealand’s health system. He truly puts MÄori at the heart of everything he does."

Dr Jansen is also a co-leader of the National MÄori pandemic group, Te RÅpÅ« Whakakaupapa UrutÄ, which consists of some of the top MÄori health experts in the country. The group delivers information and resources specifically for MÄori about the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rollout of the vaccination programme.

Dr Rachel Mackie, Chair of Te Akoranga a MÄui, the College’s MÄori special representative group, says, "Dr Jansen is a leader, and a strong and effective communicator for what he believes in - MÄori self-determination (tino rangatiratanga). He has the determination to improve the wellbeing of MÄori communities through his influence at various levels, and his work in the community with whÄnau."

Distinguished Fellowship is awarded to Fellows of the College who have made sustained contributions to general practice, medicine, or the health and wellbeing of the community.

This year, six GPs were awarded Distinguished Fellowship at the College’s conference in Wellington.