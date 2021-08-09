Formula proving underfunding of Maori healthcare in the billions - National Urban Maori Authority

Monday, 9 August, 2021 - 18:14

The level of underfunding of Maori Primary Healthcare provided ‘by Maori’ has finally been calculated in a ground-breaking 66 page document released to the Crown today. The report was commissioned by six Waitangi Tribunal Claimants (Wai 1315 and Wai 2687) who, along with several members of the Expert Advisory Group to the report, briefed the Minister of Health and Associate Minister together late last week. The government was also asked to commit to negotiating compensation with the Maori Health Organisations. The findings by independent research group Sapere were based on extensive evidence extrapolated back to 2003 and provide a robust formula that indicates significant historical underfunding to Maori Primary Health Organisations and providers.

To demonstrate the magnitude of the underfunding, the report calculates that for a group of Maori providers with an enrolled population of 332,051, the losses could be as high as $531 million (i.e. this calculation is based on a test population only, and not the Maori population as a whole). The report also indicated that the proper investment into sector leading ‘by Maori’ primary healthcare was $1 billion per year and the cost to the country of not making this investment has been $5 billion per year.

It also calculated the level of investment required to achieve the promises made in the 2001 Primary Health Care Strategy and the cost of the significant inequities borne by Maori. "The government has known about this deficit for years. It admitted it to the Waitangi Tribunal but didn’t do anything so now is the time to put that wrong, right," says Lady Tureiti Moxon, Chair of the National Urban Maori Authority.

The Crown’s dismal record of health delivery for Maori is an indelible stain on this nation’s reputation according to a Waikato Tainui aligned Claimant.

Taitimu Maipi says, "the pursuit of Mana Motuhake and the ability for Maori to lead and implement health initiatives for its people has always been the primary motivation." Another Claimant, Ms Janice Kuka Managing Director of Nga Mataapuna Oranga has witnessed first-hand the impact on whanau and hauora Maori that have carried the social and financial burden of an underfunded health system.

"This inequity was constantly made known to the government. They in turn have ignored us or put in place numerous working groups that went nowhere. This report now places more value on our future," Ms Kuka says.

Fellow Claimant, Simon Royal, Chief Executive of the National Hauora Coalition believes the report backs up the 2019 Waitangi Tribunal findings.

"The report shows the significant funding challenges we and other Maori providers have faced since 2002 while we aim to deliver primary health care services that actually work for whanau Maori," Mr Royal says.

The Claimant group that comprised Lady Tureiti Moxon, Janice Kuka, Taitimu Maipi, Hakopa Paul, Simon Royal and Henare Mason expect the report will lead both to continued discussions with the government and Ministers’ over compensation for the underfunding; and should be a baseline for the government in determining funding for a new Maori Health Authority. A future focus that’s self-determining is echoed by Mr Maipi.

"This report gives independent findings to our claims we advocated in the Waitangi Tribunal, that Maori bore the brunt of a failed and racist New Zealand health system. Let's bring on the health reforms that are Iwi/Maori designed, owned and operated," he says.

Redress is also on the minds of others.

"My tupuna of Ngati Pikiao were humiliated and accused of fraud by the Crown trying to stand up a Maori Primary Health Organisation. This report validates, in the very least, an apology to my Iwi," says Hakopa Paul.

"Our view is that this report resets and recalibrates how Maori health is valued. It offers a principled funding framework to support the new Maori Health Authority to succeed. We’ve used an approach that the government already use as standard practice," Lady Tureiti says.