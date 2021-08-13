Friday, 13 August, 2021 - 12:20

COVID-19 vaccine rollout a team effort from health in Hawke’s Bay General practice, pharmacy and MÄori health providers have delivered 27,861 vaccinations and provide invaluable support to the Hawke’s Bay COVID-19 vaccination roll-out, says Hawke’s Bay DHB programme lead Chris McKenna.

Mrs McKenna said total vaccinations in Hawke’s Bay were just over 80,000 (83,800) with nearly 30,000 (29,710) people having received their second dose.

"We have had great support from community health providers as the vaccine programme rolls out. We have seven general practices and three pharmacies already on board with more expected. There is so much choice and we encourage everyone to get booked and get vaccinated, " she said.

In Hawke’s Bay 81 percent of people aged over 65 years, enrolled with a primary care provider, have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 49 percent have had both doses of the vaccine.

Hastings Health Centre, The Doctors Napier and TÅtara Health in Flaxmere and Hastings were amongst the first to put up their hands to be involved in the Hawke’s Bay rollout. More recently, Taradale Medical Centre, Te Mata Peak Practice and Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga were also now vaccinating, Mrs McKenna said.

"Another example of great team work has been in Wairoa. the area’s only general practice, Queen Street Practice, in partnership with iwi provider Kahungunu Executive and Hawke’s Bay DHB had vaccinated 40 percent of the enrolled population with their first dose. That’s a phenomenal effort.

"We have dedicated marae clinics and pop-up vaccination sites that reach into our communities. Everyone is working hard and I can’t thank the teams across the region enough - it’s a superb effort from a dedicated team," Mrs Mckenna said.

People can book through BookMyVaccine or alternatively whÄnau can book separately at a pop-up marae clinic, listed below.

From today anyone over 50 can book. Other age bands are also being opened up with the 40 plus age band open from Wednesday 18 August and 30 plus open from Wednesday 25 August. From 1 September all eligible ages will be able to book their free vaccination appointments.

People can book online at www.BookMyVaccine.nz or by calling the national COIVD-19 booking number: 0800 28 29 26. Please note booking appointments for DHB super clinics, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga (TTOH), Totara Health, The Doctors Napier, Hastings Health Centre and Queen St Practice (Wairoa) are visible on the national booking system.

To book at any of these places or to find more information go to www.hbcovidvaccine.nz