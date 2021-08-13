Health awards return after challenging times - WDHB

Friday, 13 August, 2021 - 14:30

Air Whanganui chief executive Dean Martin presents the 2019 Supreme Award to Peter London, Dallas Matthews and Lee Ashford for the youth intervention programme Tapestry of Truth. Air Whanganui is the major sponsor of the 2021 awards.

Since the last health awards held in Whanganui in 2019, the health sector has faced some unprecedented challenges.

Confronting the threat of the global COVID-19 pandemic, a national lockdown and now the biggest vaccination rollout in New Zealand history have all tested the dedication and ingenuity of health workers.

The way they have risen to the challenges makes this year’s awards all the more pertinent.

The 2021 Whanganui District Health Quality Awards - Te Tohu Rangatira - will celebrate the health and wellbeing sector’s work with our communities. The closing date for entries is Friday 20 August and the awards night will be on Friday 1 October at the Whanganui racecourse.

The awards are organised by Whanganui District Health Board but open to every individual and organisation operating in the health sector, including non-clinical and volunteers.

"It is important we take time to reflect on the great mahi being undertaken across the wider Whanganui rohe and celebrate the successes," DHB chief executive Russell Simpson said.

"We want to shine a light on those people and projects that are making a difference to the health of our community.

"This year, the awards are based on the DHB’s strategic vision of He HÄpori Ora - Thriving Communities, with categories related to our focus areas of Pro-Equity, Social Governance and Healthy at Home - Every Bed Matters.

"The 2021 awards are open to all DHB staff, health, wellness and disability service providers or individuals working to benefit the health and wellbeing of individuals, whÄnau and communities.

"We look forward to celebrating the many achievements of the wider health team."