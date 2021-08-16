Rongoa Maori clinic opens its doors in Bay of Islands Hospital

Monday, 16 August, 2021 - 15:40

As part of the DHB funded RongoÄ MÄori pilot services, Bay of Islands Hospital now has a dedicated clinic space for traditional RongoÄ healing.

Following feedback from whÄnau across Te Tai Tokerau, Northland DHB worked together with the RongoÄ community to co-design the delivery of RongoÄ Maori as an integral health service.

This resulted in Northland DHB funding three RongoÄ MÄori pilot programmes with one clinic in Kaitaia Hospital, Hokianga Health and Bay of Islands Hospital.

Te Roopu Hohou te RongoÄ delivers the contract for the Mid-Northern region, providing services from Motatau, Haruru, Otangarei, and Kaiwaka.

Local Tohunga RongoÄ and practitioner Tohe Ashby explained that RongoÄ MÄori specialises in person-specific intervention.

"Just as every person is unique, so too are their health needs. RongoÄ is not one size fits all. We always seek to understand what the need is, and from there, we apply the appropriate lens," said Tohe.

Tohe was raised by his grandparents in Motatau. Growing up, his grandmother was the RongoÄ practitioner for the community, and his job was to pick the plants.

"RongoÄ isn’t new. It’s always been here. I grew up learning that RongoÄ wasn’t just the interventions we use when we’re unwell, but the continual practices that keep you well," shared Tohe.

Tohe acknowledged that a lack of connection was a key indicator of poor health.

‘’RongoÄ Maori isn’t one or two things like mirimiri or pani but an overall way of life that once was and that we need to normalise again.

"We have lost our connection to each other, to the whenua, to the moana, and our atua. Wellness is about reconnection, and RongoÄ is part of that process," Tohe said.

"We are thrilled to support the opening of the RongoÄ MÄori clinic in the Bay of Islands Hospital," said Dr Moana Tane, general manager of MÄori Health Te Poutokomanawa.

"There was a strong cry for access to RongoÄ MÄori services from whÄnau. We listened, and we have been working hard with our RongoÄ practitioners to establish a funded model of care that is now available to the local community, within their hospital," said Moana.

The RongoÄ clinics provide traditional healing services which can be accessed in parallel to western medicine.

Bay of Islands Hospital operations manager, Jen Thomas was keen to see RongoÄ services available in the hospital and jumped at the opportunity to make it happen.

"Our Takawaenga approached me and said that Tohe Ashby was keen to provide RongoÄ and Mirimiri as part of a wraparound service at Bay of Islands Hospital Hospital.

"I was interested as I knew the service was available within other rural hospitals and was aware of the benefits to our patients who already used traditional medicine as part of their journey to wellbeing and wellness. So we set up an initial meeting, and I agreed on the spot after meeting the team."

Jen shared that despite the space constraints, having easy access to the service within the hospital will provide health benefits to the community.

"Health is not just doctors prescribing medication - it is much more than that. Both services align as they are maintaining wellness and wellbeing," said Jen.

As part of the Bay of Islands Hospital RongoÄ service, the practitioners will be available to visit patients in wards.

The services offered in the Bay of Islands RongoÄ clinic include karakia, wairua healing, whitiwhiti kÅrero, mirimiri, romiromi, waireka, wairakau and panipani.

This new RongoÄ clinic is based in the Community Health Building off Hospital Road, Kawakawa, every Friday from 9 - 4 pm.

Appointments are required and can be made through the dedicated RongoÄ clinic phone line via call or text - 021 0283 5818. In addition to this, out of clinic hours’ appointments are available at any of the four centres via the same contact.