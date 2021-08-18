Care still available for patients with acute eye conditions - CDHB

Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 - 10:19

Care still available for patients with acute eye conditions, eye injection appointments still going ahead

Canterbury DHB is advising people with acute ophthalmology (eye) conditions to still seek the care they need. In addition, those with scheduled injection appointments with our Ophthalmology service should still attend their appointments following Alert Level 4 guidelines.

It is important these patients are seen by our Ophthalmology service, who are able to provide this care under their COVID-19 Alert Level 4 response plan.

Canterbury DHB has reinstated its no-visitor policy across all facilities in line with the Government’s Alert Level 4 lockdown announcement. There are some exceptions which are outlined here: https://www.cdhb.health.nz/media-release/information-for-visitors-and-patients/

Apart from the Ophthalmology advice mentioned above, unless you have been contacted by phone to advise that your outpatient appointment or planned (elective) surgery is going ahead tomorrow, please assume it has been postponed and do not turn up at hospital.

Masks or face coverings must be worn at all times at Canterbury DHB sites and will be provided if people don’t have them. Hand sanitiser stations are visible and must also be used.

Please scan in using the QR code, wherever you go using the government’s COVID-19 Tracer App, and ensure Bluetooth is turned on within the app - this means you’ll receive alerts if you’ve been exposed to a case.