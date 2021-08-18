Increased testing for COVID-19 in Hawke's Bay

Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 - 16:34

Hawke’s Bay health authorities are increasing testing centre capacity following the Government placing New Zealand into Level 4 lockdown as at 11:59pm last night. Medical Officer of Health Dr Nicholas Jones said today the most important thing anyone in Hawke’s Bay could do right now was to call a testing centre and get tested if they had symptoms to help ensure there were no undetected cases of COVID-19 lurking in Hawke’s Bay.

"It’s important people with symptoms get tested to protect friends and whÄnau and ensure there are no undetected cases of COVID in Hawke’s Bay. People with cold and flu symptoms need to stay home and wear a face covering if visiting a testing centre, a general practice or a pharmacy.

"If you have been at a location of interest at the times stated, you need to call Healthline 0800 358 5453 for details on what to do. You are likely to need a COVID test but Healthline will advise when the test is needed. As cases are investigated new locations are being identified so please check back regularly for the latest information," he said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath. A runny nose or loss of smell.

"We have the processes and experience in place to respond to this lockdown and whatever comes next but everyone needs to play their part. Stay home, save lives."

Dr Jones said if people have to go out, make sure face coverings are worn.

"There are new rules about wearing a face covering during Alert Level 4 which can be found on the Unite against COVID-19 website.

"Don’t leave your house without a mask/face covering."

"Act as if you have COVID and as if others around you do. We know people have picked up the Delta variant simply by walking past someone with it."

People can ring one of the numbers below to immediately book a test, or ring their doctor.

Napier: 06 650 4000 Hastings: 06 281 2644.

Wairoa: 06 838 8333 Central Hawke’s Bay residents should call their doctor or Healthline: 0800 358 5453.

General Practitioners are also reminding people clinics are still open and consultations will be available remotely, via phone or video. If patients need to have an in-person appointment, these will also be arranged. If you do need to visit your GP clinic, follow these steps:

-Call first - don't just turn up

-Wear a face covering/mask

-Maintain a social distance of 2m

-Practice good hand hygiene

Pharmacies also remain open.

Anyone aged 40+ can now get their vaccine. Book your vaccine at www.bookmyvaccine.nz

Hawke’s Bay DHB’s mass vaccination sites will be closed tomorrow (Thursday 19 August) with Hastings Racecourse reopening on Friday, 20 August. Other DHB mass vaccination locations are closed this week while locations are refitted for social distancing safety requirements under Alert Level 4.

Vaccination clinics in primary care and at pharmacies remain open and can be booked through www.bookmyvaccine.nz. You can also book into one of the mass vaccination clinics through the website.

If you received a cancellation notice you will be rebooked. Please do not turn-up if you were booked into the Taradale Club, Hastings Racecourse or Waipawa Club Rooms tomorrow (Thursday, 19 August) as they will be closed.